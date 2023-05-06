Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Gary Kramer - President, CEO & Director

Anthony Harris - EVP, CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Martin - ROTH MKM

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research Associates

Christopher Moore - CJS Securities

William Dezellem - Tieton Capital Management

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss BBSI's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Joining us today are BBSI's President and CEO, Mr. Gary Kramer; and the company's CFO, Mr. Anthony Harris. Following their remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Before we go further, please take note of the company's safe harbor statement within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statement provides important cautions regarding forward-looking statements. The company's remarks during today's conference call will include forward-looking statements. These statements along with other information presented that does not reflect historical fact are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the company's recent earnings release and to the company's quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for more information about the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

I would like to remind everyone that this call will be available for replay through June 3, 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time tonight. A webcast replay will also be available via the link provided in today's press release as well as available on the company's website at www.bbsi.com.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.