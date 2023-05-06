Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 9:12 AM ETThe Vita Coco Company, Inc. (COCO)
The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Clay Crumbliss - ICR

Michael Kirban - Co-Founder, Executive Chairman & President

Martin Roper - CEO & Director

Corey Baker - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Christian Junquera - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler & Co.

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum

Christopher Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Jon Andersen - William Blair & Company

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Vita Coco Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a Q&A session. [Operator Instructions]. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand over the conference to your first speaker today, Clay Crumbliss with ICR. Clay, the floor is yours.

Clay Crumbliss

Thank you, and welcome to the Vita Coco Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. With us are Mr. Mike Kirban, Executive Chairman; Martin Roper, Chief Executive Officer; and Corey Baker, Chief Financial Officer.

By now, everyone should have access to the company's first-quarter earnings release issued earlier today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of the Vita Circo Company's website at investors.thevitacococompany.com. Also on the website, there is an accompanying presentation to our commercial and financial performance results. Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially

