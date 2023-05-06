Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 9:12 AM ETPowell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Coleman - Alpha IR Group

Brett Cope - Chairman, President & CEO

Michael Metcalf - EVP, CFO, Secretary & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

John Franzreb - Sidoti & Company

Jonathan Braatz - Kansas City Capital Associates

Operator

Welcome to the Powell Industries earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions].

I'd like to turn the conference over to Ryan Coleman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Ryan Coleman

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Powell Industries conference call today to review fiscal year 2023 second quarter results. With me on the call are Brett Cope, Powell's Chairman and CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.

There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available via webcast by going to the company's website, powellind.com, or a telephonic replay will be available until May 10. The information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release. Please note that the information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May 3, 2023, and therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of replay listening or transcript reading.

This conference call includes certain statements, including statements related to the company's expectations of its future operating results that may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, competition and competitive pressures, sensitivity to general economic and industry conditions, international, political and economic risks, availability and price of raw materials and execution of business

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.