Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

From Surviving To Thriving: Ryman's First Quarter Earnings Show Resilience And Growth

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
60 Followers

Summary

  • Ryman Hospitality Properties reported impressive first-quarter results, including record-breaking revenue and operating income from its hospitality segment.
  • Management raised guidance for 2023, anticipating significant free cash flow to invest in high-return capital projects throughout its portfolio.
  • Ryman offers a low payout ratio and a juicy dividend yield for income-oriented investors.
  • Despite its strong growth potential, Ryman is currently trading at a relatively cheap valuation, with a price-to-AFFO multiple of 13x.

Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, TN.

Joe Hendrickson/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) faced significant challenges during the pandemic, as the company's core business of hosting conferences and operating hotels ground to a halt. As a result, the stock price dropped dramatically, falling from $90

Ryman's Q1 Earnings

Q1 Earnings (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Dividend History

Dividend History (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Renato Neves profile picture
Renato Neves
60 Followers
I hold a master's degree in Financial Analysis and a degree in Management. My passion for finance and investing drives me to continually learn and improve my skills. Currently, I am studying for the CFA Level II exam and enjoy writing equity research articles to enhance my understanding and share my insights with others.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions before making any investment decisions.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.