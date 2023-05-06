Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Warner Bros. Discovery: No, I Am Not Entertained

Summary

  • Warner Bros. Discovery reported Q1 results below expectations, and I am not entertained by the continued disappointments.
  • I would like to point out that this is the third quarter in a row where WBD disappointed against pro forma estimates at group level.
  • Upon reassessment, I have come to perceive WBD's profitability outlook as much less clear and more uncertain than initially presumed.
  • Post Q1 2023 reporting, I update my EPS expectations for WBD through 2025; and I now calculate a fair implied target price of $11.34.
  • I downgrade to 'Sell/ underperform' rating.

Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 - Show

Dimitrios Kambouris

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) reported a mixed Q1 2023, surprising markets with a $1.1 billion loss at group level, but a $50 million operating profit in DTC. WBD's weak Q1 performance was reported shortly after Paramount (

WBD vs NFLX vs SP500 12 months performance

Seeking Alpha

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD Q1 2023 reporting - studios

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD Q1 2023 reporting - networks

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD Q1 2023 reporting - DTC

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD Q1 2023 reporting - levarage/ debt

WBD Q1 2023 reporting

WBD valuation

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

WBD valuation - sensitivity table

Author's EPS Estimates; Author's Calculations

This article was written by

5y experience as an investment analyst for a major BB-Bank. Currently working towards the CFA charter. Passion for risk-assets (Growth, Contrarian, Emerging Market) ex-colleague and close friend of Investor Express

