A 'Recession', A 'Bear Market', And A 'Market Crash' On Deck In 2023?

The Harsh First Week In May, 2023

First, the weather is quite often drastically changing from almost early summer to almost late winter. Thunders and gusty wind one day, and endless blue sky and gentle lilac scent all over.

Second, May is a machination month when politicians and army leaders make their plots for the next actions. On May 16, 1961, the military coup occurred by South Korean general Park Chung-hee, installing a regime credited with two decades of rapid economic growth and the birth of South Korea’s all-powerful chaebol industrial conglomerates.

Lastly, the market has presented a remarkably volatile seesaw to investors in the first week in May 1st thru May 5th. An exciting recoup, +1.85% on Friday (May 5th), right after a very rare four-day-consecutive drop, -2.62% (that are 1) -0.04% (M), 2) -1.16% (T), 3) -0.70% (W), and 4) -0.72% (Th)., as read in Table 1.

The Innovative “Paper-and-Pencil-Only” (“PPO”) Approach

“My unusual “PPO” Approach with a minimum help of EXCEL demonstrated a clear track on the coming up-/down-momentum and up/down trend which has not been detected by clever algorism (i.e., moving average) or sophisticated graphics or charts. By my PPO Approach, perhaps I would be a bit edge on tracking the current uptrend, started six weeks ago, and penned the results on my article, still I’m on the stiff learning curve of investing. As a result, it seems crucial that monitoring the current Up-Momentums and Uptrend acutely every week in a couple of months further“ …Paper and Pencil Only”)

The “P” is a plus or positive and the “m” refers to “minus” so the S&P 500 daily closing prices are classified by either “P” or “m”.

Table 1: Momentums & Trends (March 01, 2023 - May 05, 2023) Date Close %CH m/P 02/28/23 3,970.15 * * 03/01/23 3,951.39 -0.47% m 03/02/23 3,981.35 0.76% P 03/03/23 4,045.64 1.61% P 03/06/23 4,048.42 0.07% P 03/07/23 3,986.37 -1.53% m 03/08/23 3,992.01 0.14% P 03/09/23 3,918.32 -1.85% m 03/10/23 3,861.59 -1.45% m 03/13/23 3,855.76 -0.15% m 03/14/23 3,919.29 1.65% P 03/15/23 3,891.93 -0.70% m 03/16/23 3,960.28 1.76% P 03/17/23 3,916.64 -1.10% m 03/20/23 3,951.57 0.89% P 03/21/23 4,002.87 1.30% P 03/22/23 3,936.97 -1.65% m 03/23/23 3,948.72 0.30% P 03/24/23 3,970.99 0.56% P 03/27/23 3,977.53 0.16% P 03/28/23 3,971.27 -0.16% m 03/29/23 4,027.81 1.42% P 03/30/23 4,050.83 0.57% P 03/31/23 4,109.31 1.44% P 04/03/23 4,124.51 0.37% P 04/04/23 4,100.60 -0.58% m 04/05/23 4,090.38 -0.25% m 04/06/23 4,105.02 0.36% P 04/10/23 4,109.11 0.10% P 04/11/23 4,108.94 0.00% P 04/12/23 4,091.95 -0.41% m 04/13/23 4,146.22 1.33% P 04/14/23 4,137.64 -0.21% m 04/17/23 4,151.32 0.33% P 04/18/23 4,154.87 0.09% P 04/19/23 4,154.52 -0.01% * 04/20/23 4,129.79 -0.60% m 04/21/23 4,133.52 0.09% P 04/24/23 4,137.04 0.09% P 04/25/23 4,071.63 -1.58% m 04/26/23 4,055.99 -0.38% m 04/27/23 4,135.35 1.96% P 04/28/23 4,169.48 0.83% P 05/01/23 4,167.87 -0.04% m 05/02/23 4,119.58 -1.16% m 05/03/23 4,090.75 -0.70% m 05/04/23 4,061.22 -0.72% m 05/05/23 4,136.25 1.85% P NOTE 1. CLOSE: The S&P 500 Index's Closing 2. %CH: The Percent Change. 3. m/P: minus/Plus. 4. Data Source: Yahoo Finance 5. * is less than 0.05% IN THE ABSOLUTE VALUE. Click to enlarge

Table 2: The m/P on Friday March, 2023, Apr. 2023, and May 05, 2023 Month Date March 3 10 17 24 31 m/P P m m P P Apr. 6 14 21 28 * m/P P m P P * May 5 12 19 26 * m/P P * * * * NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 2, by using Table 1. Click to enlarge

Where Does the Current Uptrend Lay Its Foot?

The five-week-old uptrend, starting on March 31, has gained stronger footing - as of the first week of May as:

Table 1 counts 1) 1”m”/1”P”: was 9 vs. 5 (“m” had EDGE), 2) 2”m”/2”P” was: 2 vs. 4 (“P” had EDGE), 3”m”/3”P” was: 1 vs. 4 (“P” had BIG EDGE), and 4”m”/4”P” was: 1 vs. 1 (EVEN).

"P" added an EDGE on 2”m”/2”P” (2 vs. 4) on the top of one BIG EDGE on 3”m”/3”p” (! vs. 4).

In Table 2, "P" had 3 votes out of 5 in March, 3 votes out of 4 in Apr., and 1 vote in “W1” of May. While “m” got 2 votes out of 5 in March and 1 vote out of 3 in Apr.

In sum. "P" vs. “m” was 7 vs. 3.

As a result, “P” had not only a significant EDGE over “m” but also a big favorable votes (7 vs. 3) over “m”.

A “Wrong” Recession Or A “Wrong Bear Market” Or Both?

“A chicken-egg question The current 'bear" market followed by the NBER-defined "recession" in 2020 is arguable? In other words, the current "bear market" or the NBER-defined "recession": which one comes first? The right answer is both came simultaneously hand in hand. The origin for James Picerno, the frontrunner of data-dependent analysis on business cycles, couldn't wrap up his a-month-long campaign to time a Recession would be an "unacceptable" Recession Call, as witnessed in "The Pandemic Recession…". A coming recession The starting point for the "never-ending" loops on the various research projects is we would acknowledge that we are not in a bear market but in a bull market, starting in March 09, 2009, according to "A Bear? Or A Bull?". What is a recession? In an ordinary economy which has not been beaten up by the Great Recession and the Pandemic Recession, a recession is a healthy part of business cycles to do a needed adjustment of any disequilibrium that had occurred during an expansion process. We call it as a garden-variety recession [GVR], which starts at a peak of business activity or real national income, and ends at a trough, and then an expansion starts. When we would not expect a GVR due mainly to any external shocks, it would be totally impossible to "forecast" recession. A typical business cycle starts a bear market (which is a major component for Leading Indicator), and we expect a recession in about six months, and then a recession sustains for anywhere between six months to one year. During what we have experienced for last three years, we have been far, far away from the above normalcy of a recession. Consequently, most well-developed models would be easily broken down in this abnormal environment.” (From “Recession Forecast?”

As the above quote clarified, in my opinion, we have been through a deceptive expansion-like recession and an in a bull-market-like bear market since March 2020 when the National Bureau of Economic Research [NBER] declared a recession and a bear market started the same time.

The S&P 500 Index (SPY which is the ETF of the S&P 500) and 14 years-old bull market together started an Uptrend on March 31, and confirmed the current Uptrend on May 5th (Friday) The journey of the current old bull would not be straight, but the bull is expected to still move higher at least until the end of 2024.

Conclusion

September 15, 2023, is the 10th anniversary of the historic day that Lehman Brothers collapsed. The 2013 Ben Bernanke's Bond Tapering Conundrum would add to the market pessimism, as explained in “2013 Tantrum…”. The debt-ceiling drama and a temporary government shut-down would create a choppy market maneuver in September and October.

Every time any contributor picks any negative fact, and easily can pen a nice bear story, the machine handlers connect all negative publications and their machines. During May 1st and May 4th (Monday thru Thursday), I couldn’t trade at all because the machines generated sell orders automatically.

Then what happened Friday (May 5th)? Perhaps machine handlers retooled to lean in the bull side, so the market nicely recovered. On this market, I also couldn’t trade, but my holdings gained a lot. My holdings activities are not symmetrical because they move up nicely, but they are really resilient on the slide market.

Would the market crash this year? There are so many posts about the market crash. In my opinion, no market crash is expected this year or perhaps next year.

If you’re younger than 65 and your investment horizon is longer than 5 years, buy both bond ETFs and equity ETFs any time.