Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Intevac, Inc. (IVAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 10:50 AM ETIntevac, Inc. (IVAC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Claire McAdams - Investor Relations

Nigel Hunton - President and CEO

Jim Moniz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hendi Susanto - Gabelli Fund

Mark Miller - The Benchmark Company

Peter Wright - PartnerCap Securities

Operator

Good day. And welcome to Intevac’s first quarter 2023 financial results conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note that this conference call is being recorded today, May 3, 2023. At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Claire McAdams, Investor Relations for Intevac. Please go ahead.

Claire McAdams

Thank you, Irene, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Intevac’s financial results for the first quarter of 2023, which ended on April 1st. In addition to discussing the company’s recent results, we will provide financial guidance for the second quarter of 2023 and our outlook looking forward.

Joining me on today’s call are Nigel Hunton, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Jim Moniz, Chief Financial Officer. Nigel will start with a review of each of our businesses and our current outlook, then Jim will review first quarter results and discuss our financial outlook before turning the call over to Q&A.

I’d like to remind everyone that today’s conference call contains certain looking -- forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding financial results for the company’s most recently completed fiscal quarter, which remains subject to adjustment in connection with the preparation of our Form 10-Q, as well as comments regarding future events and projections about the future financial performance of Intevac.

These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.