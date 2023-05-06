Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

METV: Artificial Intelligence Could Greatly Enhance The Metaverse With Time

Summary

  • METV invests in companies that are well-positioned to benefit from growth in the Metaverse.
  • The concept of the Metaverse may be hard to grasp now, but this ETF still has some of the more prominent and potentially profitable names in the technology scene.
  • With artificial intelligence advancements in the next few years, the Metaverse could offer a more immersive and realistic experience that could attract many investors.
  • I give this ETF a Hold as METV has potential for growth in the long term, but its innovative and currently uncapturable nature subject it to speculation and overhype, which could shake up the price down the road.

Cultural events in the metaverse

Yagi Studio/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Metaverse was announced not even two years ago, and since then has lost some attention from the community. However, this doesn't necessarily imply that development is not occurring behind the scenes. Despite challenges, developers are

Chart
Data by YCharts

METV sector composition

METV Sector Composition (Seeking Alpha )

METV Composition: Theme Prevalence

METV Composition: Theme Prevalence (RoundHill Investments )

METV Top 10 Holdings

Seeking Alpha

Global Metaverse market growth forecast

Precedence Research

METV Risk Profile

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

William Morton profile picture
William Morton
47 Followers
I am an undergraduate student at Duke University studying Behavioral Sciences and Economics. I write about both undiscovered and widely-followed ETFs.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

