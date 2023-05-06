Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 11:16 AM ETItron, Inc. (ITRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Means - Investor Relations

Tom Deitrich - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joan Hooper - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Noah Kaye - Oppenheimer

Jeff Osborne - TD Cowen

Ben Kallo - Baird

Chip Moore - EF Hutton

Kashy Harrison - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the 2023 Q1 Itron Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today.

David Means

Good morning and welcome to Itron’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Tom Deitrich, Itron’s President and Chief Executive Officer and Joan Hooper, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will review Itron’s first quarter results and provide a general business update and outlook.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release announcing its results. This release also includes details related to the conference call and webcast replay information. Accompanying today’s call also is a presentation that is available through the webcast and on our corporate website under the Investor Relations tab. Following prepared remarks, the call will be open for questions using the process the operator described.

Before Tom begins, a reminder that our earnings release and financial presentation include non-GAAP financial information that we believe enhances the overall understanding of our current and future performance. Reconciliations of differences between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are available in our earnings release and on our Investor Relations website. We will be making statements during this call that are forward-looking. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.