Securitas AB (publ) (SCTBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 11:29 AM ETSecuritas AB (publ) (SCTBF), SCTBY
Securitas AB (publ) (OTCPK:SCTBF) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Magnus Ahlqvist - President and CEO

Andreas Lindback - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anvesh Agrawal - Morgan Stanley

Stefan Knutsson - ABG

Viktor Lindeberg - Carnegie

Raymond Ke - Nordea

Karl-Johan Bonnevier - DNB Markets

Magnus Ahlqvist

Welcome everyone to our Q1 Update. Andreas and I are doing our call today from Stockholm. We are at an exciting time, and we're creating a unique position in the security services industry, shaping a security solutions company, which is at the forefront reward-leading technology and expertise.

And looking at a few highlights of the quarter. The growth momentum is good, and we recorded an organic sales growth of 12% in the quarter. We had double-digit organic growth in technology with a healthy backlog and the solutions growth was even stronger. So, we call that strong double-digits. And those two combined generate a 13% real sales growth also when excluding the impact from standard security.

And the growth in North America was bolstered by strong commercial activity in general and one more significant contract win and expansion as we have previously announced. And of course, as in previous quarters, the high price increases contributed strongly to the growth.

The operating margin improved to 5.8% versus 5.1% a year earlier. And the margin accretion from the Stanley acquisition is significant, but also a good contribution from the growth of our legacy technology and solutions business.

And as important as ever, we are balancing price wage in an inflationary environment. But we do have some challenges in Europe, primarily related to labor scarcity and some temporary factors, and I come back to those in a while.

Looking from a cash flow perspective, Q1 is normally a lower quarter, but we

