Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brett Shirreffs - Senior Vice President of Finance, Investments & Head of Investor Relations

Frank D’Orazio - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sarah Doran - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Meredith - UBS

Meyer Shields - KBW

Tracy Benguigui - Barclays

Mark Hughes - Truist Securities

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to today's -- and welcome to the James River Group Q1 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Brett Shirreffs, Head of Investor Relations, to begin the conference. Over to you.

Brett Shirreffs

Thanks and good morning, everyone. Welcome to the James River Group first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current beliefs, intentions, expectations and assumptions that are subject to various risks and uncertainties which may cause results -- actual results to differ materially. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements in yesterday's earnings release and the risk factors of our most recent Form 10-K and other reports and filings we have made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements. In addition, during this presentation, we may reference non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted net operating income, underwriting profit, tangible equity, tangible common equity and adjusted net operating return on tangible common equity.

Please refer to our earnings press release for a reconciliation of these numbers to GAAP. A copy of which can be found on our website at www.jrvrgroup.com. Lastly, unless otherwise specified for reasons described

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.