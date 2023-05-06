Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 11:55 AM ETCantaloupe, Inc. (CTLP), CTLPP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Dara Dierks – Investor Relations

Ravi Venkatesan – Chief Executive Officer

Scott Stewart – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Latimore – Northland Capital Markets

George Sutton – Craig-Hallum

Gary Prestopino – Barrington Research

Chris Kennedy – William Blair

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cantaloupe's Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please note that today's conference may be recorded.

I will now hand the conference over to your speaker host, Dara Dierks of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dara Dierks

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Cantaloupe third quarter earnings conference call. With me on the call today is Ravi Venkatesan, Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Stewart, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin today's call, we would like to remind you that all statements included in this call, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking in nature. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements because of certain factors, including but not limited to business, financial markets and economic conditions. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in our filings with the SEC and in the press release issued earlier today.

Listeners are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's views only as of the date they are made. Cantaloupe undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This call will

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.