Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Monitoring Turkey: Focus On Elections

May 06, 2023 1:26 PM ETTUR
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.86K Followers

Summary

  • While the February indicators show earthquake-related weakness in economic activity, recent data releases signal a rapid recovery.
  • The drop in annual inflation continued in April, as widely expected, due to strong base effects.
  • The labour market saw a slight increase in the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 10% in February from 9.8% in January.
  • Bond yields are under upward pressure lately as market participants look ahead to the policy framework after the 14 May elections.

Daily Life in Kemeralti Bazaar, an area of the city Izmir

idil toffolo/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

By Muhammet Mercan, Chief Economist, Turkey; Frantisek Taborsky, EMEA FX & FI Strategist; James Wilson, EM Sovereign Strategist

Turkey: At a glance

  • While the early growth tracker has shown some recovery after initial weakness
Quarterly forecasts

Various sources, ING

Real GDP (%YoY) and contributions (ppt)

TurkStat, ING

IP vs PMI

Markit, TurkStat, ING

Retail sales vs consumer confidence

TurkStat, ING

Inflation Outlook (%)

TurkStat, ING

Current account (12M rolling, US$bn)

CBT, ING

Budget performance (% of GDP)

Ministry of Treasury and Finance, ING

Central Bank Funding

CBT, ING

10Y Bond vs FX Basket

Refinitiv, ING

ICE US$ Bond Sub-Index Spreads vs USTs

Refinitiv, ING

Content Disclaimer

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
2.86K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.