Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 12:32 PM ETKiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (KNSA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Rachel Frank - Head of Investor Relations

Sanj Patel - Chief Executive Officer

Ross Moat - Chief Commercial Officer

Mark Ragosa - Chief Financial Officer

John Paolini - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Choi - Goldman Sachs

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by and welcome to the Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Rachel Frank, Head, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Rachel Frank

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining Kiniksa's call to discuss our first quarter 2023 financial results and recent portfolio execution. A press release highlighting these results can be found on our website under the Investors & Media section. As for the agenda, our Chief Executive Officer, Sanj K. Patel, will start with an introduction. Ross Moat, our Chief Commercial Officer, will provide an update on our outlook commercial execution. Then Mark Ragosa, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our first quarter 2023 financial results. And finally, Sanj will return for closing remarks and to kick off the Q&A session for which Eben Tessari, our Chief Operating Officer; and John Paolini, our Chief Medical Officer, will also be on the line.

Before getting started, please note that we will be making forward-looking statements today that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. A review of such statements and risk factors can be found on this slide as well under the caption risk factors contained in our SEC filings. These statements speak

