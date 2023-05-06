Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

APi Group Corporation (APG) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 12:40 PM ETAPi Group Corporation (APG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Adam Fee - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jim Lillie - Co-Chair

Russ Becker - President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Krumm - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Kaplowitz - Citigroup

Kiran Patel-O'Connor - Barclays

Kathryn Thompson - Thompson Research Group

Andy Wittmann - Baird

Chris Snyder - UBS

David Paige - RBC

David Ridley-Lane - Bank of America

Parth Patel - J.P. Morgan

Adam Wyden - ADW Capital

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to APi Group First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All participants are now in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer session. Please note, this call is being recorded. I will be standing by should you need any assistance.

I will now turn the call over to Adam Fee, Vice President of Investor Relations of APi Group. Please go ahead.

Adam Fee

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call.

Joining me on the call today are Russ Becker, our President and CEO; Kevin Krumm, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Sir Martin Franklin and Jim Lillie, our Board of Co-Chairs.

Before we begin, I would like to remind you that certain statements in the company's earnings press release announcement and on this call are forward-looking statements, which are based on expectations, intentions and projections regarding the company's future performance, anticipated events or trends and other matters that are not historical facts. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.