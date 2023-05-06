Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cardlytics, Inc. (CDLX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 12:56 PM ETCardlytics, Inc. (CDLX)
Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Nick Lynton – Chief Legal and Privacy Officer

Karim Temsamani – Chief Executive Officer

Andy Christiansen – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Peterson – Needham

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q1 2023 Cardlytics, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Chief Legal and Privacy Officer, Nick Lynton. Please, go ahead.

Nick Lynton

Good evening, and welcome to the Cardlytics first quarter 2023 financial results call. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs, including expectations about our future financial performance and results, including for the second quarter of 2023, the bridge earn-out payments, including the second anniversary earn-out payment, the financial impacts of our various cost savings initiatives, our plans for adding new partners to the network and expanding our monthly active user base in the U.S. and the UK, the time line for our existing partners to transition to our new ad server, user experience and ad decisioning engine and the financial impact of these initiatives.

The rollout of our new offer constructs, the growth of the Bridge Retail Media Network, our plans and time line for achieving positive free cash flow, our liquidity and cash position and the growth and expansion of our advertiser base.

For a discussion of the specific risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from today's discussion, please refer to the

