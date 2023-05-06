Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:04 PM ETG5 Entertainment AB (publ) (GENTF)
G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (OTCQX:GENTF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Wikstrand - CFO

Vlad Suglobov - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Simon Jönsson - ABG

Stefan Wikstrand

So welcome, everyone, to the G5 Entertainment Q1 Earnings Call. You will all be in listen and view mode only for the duration of the presentation then we will open for Q&A session when we wrap. And if you think of any question along the way, you can also type it in the Q&A box. And I think that was the admin part of this.

So, then I will hand over to Vlad to start the presentation.

Vlad Suglobov

Thank you, Stefan, and it's me Vlad Suglobov, the CEO of G5. And obviously, we have Stefan Wikstrand, with us today, our CFO. So welcome, everyone, to the first quarter results presentation of G5. We will take about 15 minutes to go through the presentation, and then we will open the line for questions.

So I'll start by giving you the highlights of this morning's report. Overall, we have delivered the quarter in line with the new normal that we talked about in the fourth quarter report and we see the development along -- stable development along all the established trends. Revenue was SEK345 million, which is 4% more than last year in Swedish krona, but 7% less in USD terms. And this performance is in line with the overall mobile market performance year-over-year, which is about down 7% to 8%. Our own games stood for 71% of revenue compared to 70% and the same percent last year.

So there's still improvement there. Our new generation games, which are the games we released in 2019 and later generated SEK204 million and stood for 59% of our revenue.

