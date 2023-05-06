Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Swiss Re AG (SSREF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:13 PM ETSwiss Re AG (SSREF), SSREY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Swiss Re AG (OTCPK:SSREF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John Dacey - CFO

Thomas Bohun - Head, IR

Conference Call Participants

Kamran Hossain - JPMorgan

Andrew Ritchie - Autonomous

Will Hardcastle - UBS

Freya Kong - Bank of America

Derald Goh - RBC

James Shuck - Citi

Vinit Malhotra - Mediobanca

Ashik Musaddi - Morgan Stanley

Tryfonas Spyrou - Berenberg

Ivan Bokhmat - Barclays

Thomas Fossard - HSBC

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon. Welcome to Swiss Re's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call.

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to John Dacey, Group CFO. Please go ahead.

John Dacey

Thank you very much, and good morning or good afternoon to everyone on the call for me. I'm here with Thomas Bohun, our Head of Investor Relations, to talk you through the first quarter 2023 results. Before we go to Q&A, allow me to make a few quick remarks on the release we put out this morning.

The first quarter represents a solid start into the year for Swiss Re with a net income of $643 million. Our objective is to make more than $3 billion this year. We believe we are on track, and there are a few key drivers for this. First, in P&C Re, we earn the majority of our nat cat premiums in the second half of the year when the Atlantic and Pacific storm seasons occur. Assuming normal experience, this is expected to benefit the combined ratio.

We are also benefiting from strong renewals. The 19% price increase achieved in April represents a continued strong momentum in the spirit of what we saw in the January renewals. The 97.2% combined ratio we achieved in the first quarter despite higher nat cat activity is therefore in line

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.