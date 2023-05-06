Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:21 PM ETHayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW)
Hayward Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company participants

Kevin Maczka - Vice President of Investor Relations

Kevin Holleran - President, CEO and Director

Eifion Jones - Senior VP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

Saree Boroditsky - Jefferies

Robert Wertheimer - Melius Research

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Joshua Pokrzywinski - Morgan Stanley

Miguel De Jesus - Goldman Sachs

Operator

Welcome to Hayward Holdings First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Jordan, and I will be the operator for today's call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Kevin Maczka, Vice President, Investor Relations. Mr. Maczka, please go ahead.

Kevin Maczka

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. We issued our first quarter 2023 earnings press release this morning, which has been posted to the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.hayward.com. There, you can also find an earnings slide presentation that we will reference during this call. I'm joined today by Kevin Holleran, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Eifion Jones, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, the company may make certain statements that are considered forward-looking in nature, including management's outlook for 2023 and future periods. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause actual results to differ materially. The company does not undertake any duty to update such forward-looking statements. Additionally, during today's call, the company will discuss non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of historical non-GAAP measures discussed on this call to the comparable GAAP measures

