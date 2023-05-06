Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:35 PM ETAlphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC)
Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Pat Miles - Chairman and CEO

Todd Koning - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Matt Blackman - Stifel

Brooks O'Neil - Lake Street Capital Markets

Eric Anderson - TD Cowen

Sean Lee - H.C. Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. And welcome to the webcast of ATEC’s First Quarter Financial Results.

We would like to remind everyone that participants on the call will make forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These uncertainties are detailed in documents filed regularly with the SEC.

During this call, you may hear the company refer to non-GAAP, pro forma or adjusted measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP can be found in the supplemental financial tables included in today’s press release, which identify and quantify all excluded items and provide management’s view of why this information is useful to investors.

Leading today’s call will be ATEC’s Chairman and CEO, Pat Miles; and CFO, Todd Koning.

Now I will turn the call over to Pat Miles.

Pat Miles

Thanks very much, Audra. And welcome, everybody, to the Q1 2023 financial results for ATEC. I am going to be providing some forward-looking statements, so please read at your leisure. The momentum for the company is exceedingly strong and very pleased to report Q1 2023 revenue at $109 million, which is 54% growth, 40% surgical volume growth and adjusted EBITDA margin improvement 1,080 bps and so some recent highlights, extended momentum of PTPs was the strongest contributor to Q1 growth.

Fully launched LTP and we will go more into that, which is very exciting. Introduced Invictus direct Vitera rotation AIS system, which is -- I will go into that

