Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:46 PM ETPortillo's Inc. (PTLO)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Barbara Noverini - Director, Investor Relations

Michael Osanloo - President and Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Hook - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Harbor - Morgan Stanley

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

David Tarantino - Baird

Sara Senatore - Bank of America

Dennis Geiger - UBS

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities

Chris O’Cull - Stifel

Operator

Hello and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Portillo’s First Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Conference Call and Webcast. I would now like to turn the call over to Barbara Noverini Director of Investor Relations at Portillo’s to begin.

Barbara Noverini

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our fiscal first quarter 2023 earnings call. You can read through the results we announced this morning in our earnings press release and supplemental presentation at investors.portillos.com. With me on the call today is Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer.

Let’s begin with a reminder that any commentary made during this call about our future financial results and business conditions constitute forward-looking statements, which are based on management’s current business and market expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not undertake to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law. Our annual report on Form 10-K and our Form 10-Q both include discussions of risk factors that may cause our actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements.

Today’s earnings call will make reference to non-GAAP financial measures. Any non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures. We direct you to the materials we released this morning for the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.