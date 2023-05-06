Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Uniper SE (UNPRF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 1:55 PM ETUniper SE (UNPRF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Uniper SE (OTCPK:UNPRF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stefan Jost - Executive Vice President of Group Finance and Investor Relations

Jutta Dönges - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Anna Webb - UBS

Luis Amusategui - Cygnus Asset Management

Sam Arie - UBS

Operator

Dear ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Uniper Analyst and Investor Conference Call Q1 2023 Interim Results. At our customer's request, this conference will be recorded. As a reminder, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

May I now hand over to Stefan Jost, who will start the meeting today. Please go ahead.

Stefan Jost

Good morning, dear analysts and investors. I would like to welcome you to this morning's conference call on Uniper's results of the first quarter 2023. I'm very pleased to also welcome our new CFO, Jutta Dönges, who is with me here today for the first time since joining Uniper's Board of Management as CFO on the 1st of March.

As most of you know, Jutta joined our Board of Management after leaving Uniper's Supervisory Board, where she has been a member since December last year. Jutta is a well-known leader in the finance community and has a strong and long track record in the capital markets, i.e., as Managing Director of the German Finance Agency in Frankfurt until last year.

Jutta will guide you through today's conference call and give you an overview of our key results of the first quarter 2023, the first quarter after Uniper's successful stabilization end of 2022. As usual, there will also be a Q&A session at the end.

Jutta, over to you, please.

Jutta Dönges

Thank you, Stefan, for your kind introduction. And also a warm

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.