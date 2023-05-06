Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Telenor ASA (TELNY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 2:18 PM ETTelenor ASA (TELNY), TELNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.86K Followers

Telenor ASA (OTCPK:TELNY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sigve Brekke - President and Group CEO

Tone Bachke - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Peter Nielsen - ABG

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Ondrej Cabejsek - UBS

Nick Lyall - Societe Generale

Francesca Schild - BNP Exane

Usman Ghazi - Berenberg

Adam Fox-Rumley - HSBC

Sigve Brekke

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to this Q1 presentation. Half a year has passed since we presented a new strategic direction for Telenor at our Capital Markets Day and I'm pleased to see that we have been able to demonstrate a solid strategic execution and a good financial development over the last quarters. We are confirming the ambition of top line growth in the Nordics with another quarter showing underlying growth of 5% in mobile service revenues.

We have completed the two largest telecom mergers in Southeast Asia allowing for stronger market positions and enabling significant synergies. We have realized values in infrastructure by selling parts of our passive fiber infrastructure in Norway and we also see good organic performance and solid growth in our Infrastructure business unit. We see continued solid performance in Telenor Amp, our adjacent businesses, and this support the values we have indicated for this portfolio.

And finally, we are moving forward with our modernization programs. Having closed the copper network late last year, we still see some year-on year headwind in our numbers, but we now see also growth turning positive for our fixed business in Norway. We are making good progress with the transformation of our operation in Norway and we have initiated several structural programs in other areas also in our Nordic operation.

Then going to Thailand. It was great after actually many years' work to finally complete the amalgamation

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.