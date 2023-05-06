Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Kinetik Holdings, Inc. (KNTK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 2:21 PM ETKinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK), ALTMW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Kinetik Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Maddie Wagner - Director, IR

Jamie Welch - President & CEO

Trevor Howard - VP of Finance

Matt Wall - Chief Operating Officer

Steve Stellato - Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer

Tod Carpenter - General Counsel

Chris Kendrick - VP of Commercial

Tyler Mylan - VP of Commercial

Conference Call Participants

Spiro Dounis - Citigroup

Tristan Richardson - Scotiabank

Indraneel Mitra - Bank of America

Keith Stanley - Wolfe Research

Robert Mosca - Mizuho Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Kinetik First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. My name is Chach, and I'll be the coordinator for this conference. After the presentation, there will be a Q&A session [Operator Instructions]

And now I will hand over to Maddie Wagner, Director of Investor Relations, to begin. Please go ahead.

Maddie Wagner

Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Kinetik's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Here with me is our President and Chief Executive Officer, Jamie Welch, as well as Matt Wall, our Chief Operating Officer; Steve Stellato, our Chief Accounting and Administrative Officer; Tod Carpenter, our General Counsel; Trevor Howard, our VP of Finance; and Chris Kendrick and Tyler Mylan, our VP of Commercial. The press release we issued yesterday, the slide presentation and access to the webcast for today's call are available at www.Kinetik.com. Before we begin, I would like to remind all listeners that our remarks, including the question-and-answer section will provide forward-looking statements, and actual results could differ from what is described in these statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and assumptions. We may also provide certain performance measures that do not conform to U.S. GAAP. We've provided schedules that reconcile these non-GAAP measures as part of our earnings press release. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to Q&A. With that, I will turn the

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.