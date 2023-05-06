Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 2:30 PM ETMaximus, Inc. (MMS)
Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jessica Batt - Vice President of Investor Relations & Environmental, Social & Governance

David Mutryn - Chief Financial Officer

Bruce Caswell - President & Chief Executive Officer

James Francis - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Charles Strauzer - CJS Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Maximus Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Jessica Batt, Vice President of Investor Relations and ESG. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Jessica Batt

Good morning and thanks for joining us. With me today is Bruce Caswell, President and CEO; David Mutryn, CFO; and James Francis, Vice President of Investor Relations. I'd like to remind everyone that a number of statements being made today will be forward-looking in nature. Please remember that such statements are only predictions. Actual events and results may differ materially as a result of risks we face, including those discussed in Item 1A of our most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K. We encourage you to review the information contained in our recent filings with the SEC and our earnings press release. The company does not assume any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Today's presentation also contains non-GAAP financial information. Management uses this information internally to analyze results and believe it may be informative to investors in gaging the quality of our financial performance, identifying trends, and providing meaningful period-to-period comparisons. For a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures presented, please see the company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K.

And with that, I'll hand the call over to David.

