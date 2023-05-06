Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBY) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (OTCPK:AMKBY) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Vincent Clerc - CEO

Patrick Jany - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alexia Dogani - Barclays

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Robert Joynson - BNP Paribas

Sathish Sivakumar - Citi

Sam Bland - JPMorgan

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen - Danske Bank

UlrikBak - SEB

Dan Togo Jensen - Carnegie Investment Bank

Lars Heindorff - Nordea

Muneeba Kayani - Bank of America

Anders-Redigh Karlsen - Kepler Cheuvreux

Vincent Clerc

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we present the First Quarter 2023 Results. My name is Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Møller - Maersk, and I am joined today by our CFO, Patrick Jany.

Yes, when we last met in February, we expected a continuation of lower volumes driven by the inventory correction, and that is indeed what we saw this quarter. Similar to our Q4 2022, these lower volumes were felt across all segments. So the environment and therefore, our first quarter results were very much in line with internal expectations. Overall, the Company is performing well during this period of extreme market normalization.

In Q1 2023, we generated $14.2 billion of revenue and delivered an EBIT margin of 16.4%. While the absolute numbers are significantly below those of prior year in the wider context and compared to our pre-pandemic performance, this is still an outstanding quarterly result. The headwinds we face, including continued uncertainty about consumer behaviors, are quite clear, and we have started to proactively manage costs. We will intensify and adjust those efforts as necessary depending on the direction of the wins. Given the progression of the past quarter, we maintained our guidance for the full year 2023, which is based on essentially flat Ocean rates and an anticipated improvement of volumes in the second half of the year.

