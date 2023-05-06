Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

BICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 3:31 PM ETBICO Group AB (publ) (CLLKF), BCCOY
BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCPK:CLLKF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Erik Gatenholm - President, Chief Executive Officer

Jacob Thordenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ulrik Trattner - Carnegie

Rickard Anderkrans - Handelsbanken

Erik Gatenholm

Hello, and thank you for taking the time today. I would like to give you a very warm welcome to this Earnings Call for BICO, where we will be presenting our Q1 Interim Report for the months covering January through March 2023. My name is Erik Gatenholm, and I'm the President and CEO for BICO. By my side, I have BICO CFO, Jacob Thordenberg. I would like to start by thanking the entire team for the great performance that we're kicking off the new year with the right priorities.

We're all serving the continuously evolving needs of the exciting life science industry around the world and through persistence and resilience focused on delivering great products and services to our customers that they can create the future of medicine. The products we offer enable the pharmaceutical and biopharma industries to develop new treatments, faster and safer with more specificity and less need for animal testing.

We're on an exciting journey to create the future of lifesaving treatments together with our customers, and we look forward to serving their increasing laboratory tools and reagents and automation demands. Today, we'll start this earnings call with a brief summary of the quarter, followed by more background on the numbers and financial performance as well as a deeper dive into the individual business areas before finishing off with the Q&A session. Moving on to the next slide.

I'll start by summarizing the quarter. To start off, we're proud and excited to present a stable first quarter with strong proof points on cost and

