Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 3:43 PM ETStoneridge, Inc. (SRI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kelly Harvey - Director, Investor Relations

Jim Zizelman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Matt Horvath - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Justin Long - Stephens

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Stoneridge First Quarter 2023 Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Please be advised that this call is being recorded.

And I would now like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, Kelly Harvey, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Kelly Harvey

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter results. The release and accompanying presentation was filed with the SEC yesterday evening and is posted on our website at stoneridge.com in the Investors section under Webcast and Presentation.

Joining me on today's call are Jim Zizelman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Matt Horvath, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I need to inform you that certain statements today may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical in nature and include information concerning our future results or plans. Although we believe that such statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, you should understand that these statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Additional information about such factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ may be found in our 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading Forward-Looking Statements.

During today's call, we will also be referring to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the appendix for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.