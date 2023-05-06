Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 3:48 PM ETStoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Dunaway - Chief Financial Officer

Sean O'Connor - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Fannon - Jefferies LLC

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the StoneX Group Q2 Financial Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CFO, Bill Dunaway. Please go ahead.

Bill Dunaway

Good morning. My name is Bill Dunaway. Welcome to our earnings conference call for our second quarter ended March 31, 2023. After the market closed yesterday, we issued a press release reporting our results for the second fiscal quarter of 2023. This release is available on our website at www.stonex.com as well as a slide presentation, which we'll refer to on this call in our discussions of our quarterly and year-to-date results.

You will need to sign on to the live webcast in order to view the presentation. The presentation and an archive of the webcast will also be available on our website after the call's conclusion. Before getting underway, we are required to advise you and all participants should note that the following discussion should be taken in conjunction with the most recent financial statements and notes thereto as well as the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC.

This discussion may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.