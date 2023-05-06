Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Titan International, Inc. (TWI) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:12 PM ETTitan International, Inc. (TWI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Alan Snyder - Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

Paul Reitz - President and Chief Executive Officer

David Martin - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Steve Ferazani - Sidoti & Company

Kirk Ludtke - Imperial Capital

Larry De Maria - William Blair

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Titan International, Inc., First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alan Snyder, Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis for Titan. Mr. Snyder, the floor is yours.

Alan Snyder

Thank you, Matt. Good morning. I'd like to welcome everybody to Titan's first quarter 2023 earnings call. On the call with me today are Paul Reitz, Titan's President and CEO; and David Martin, Titan's Senior Vice President and CFO.

I will begin with the reminder that the results we are about to review were presented in the earnings release issued yesterday, along with our Form 10-Q, which was also filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a reminder, during this call, we will be discussing certain forward-looking information, including the Company's plans and projections for the future that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information.

Additional information concerning factors that either individually or in the aggregate could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements can be found within the Safe Harbor statement included in the earnings release attached to the Company's Form 8-K filed earlier, as

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.