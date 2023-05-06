Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:14 PM ETTopBuild Corp. (BLD)
SA Transcripts
TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tabitha Zane - VP, IR

Robert Buck - President and CEO

Rob Kuhns - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Ahlersmeyer - Deutsche Bank

Mike Rehaut - JPMorgan

Adam Baumgarten - Zelman

Keith Hughes - Truist Securities

Phil Ng - Jefferies

Stephen Kim - Evercore ISI

Carl Reichardt - BTIG

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the TopBuild's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Tabitha Zane, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you, Ms. Zane, you may begin.

Tabitha Zane

Thank you, and good morning. On the call today are Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Rob Kuhns, Chief Financial Officer. We have posted senior management's formal remarks and a PowerPoint presentation that summarizes our comments on our website at topbuild.com. Many of our remarks will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those set forth in this morning's press release as well as in the Company's filings with the SEC.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events. Please note that some of the financial measures to be discussed on this call will be on a non-GAAP basis. The non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. We have provided a reconciliation of these financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures in a table included in today's press release and in our first quarter presentation, which can also be found

