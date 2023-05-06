Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:19 PM ETNexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE), NXE:CA
NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Leigh Curyer - Chief Executive Officer

Travis McPherson - Chief Commercial Officer

Benjamin Salter - Vice President of Finance

Harpreet Dhaliwal - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Winston Miles - Eight Capital

Craig Hutchison - TD Securities

George Ross - Argonaut Securities

Katie Lachapelle - Canaccord Genuity

Andrew Wong - RBC Capital Markets

Puneet Singh - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning. My name is Yannis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the NexGen Q1 Quarterly Conference Call. All lines have been placed in mute to prevent any background noise. After the speaker's remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Mr. Leigh Curyer, you may begin your conference.

Leigh Curyer

Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, I'm Leigh Curyer, the Chief Executive Officer of NexGen Energy. Thank you for joining NexGen Energy's first quarter 2023 company results and update call. I'll speak for approximately 15 minutes and then open the line for any questions. We will be making forward-looking statements, so please visit our website for forward disclaimers on such statements.

Joining me on the call today are Travis McPherson, Chief Commercial Officer; and Benjamin Salter, Vice President of Finance, whilst our Chief Financial Officer, Harpreet Dhaliwal, is on maternity leave. In the exciting stage of NexGen's development and the changing uranium market dynamics, we are pleased to be with you today. We will conduct these calls quarterly going forward, given the advanced stage of completing the permitting process, the stage of pre-construction activities at the Rook I Project and all the elements associated with the uranium fuel market, entering into what I believe is the most fundamentally exciting in my plus 20 years in the sector, if not

