Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:32 PM ETRamaco Resources, Inc. (METC), METCL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeremy Sussman - Chief Financial Officer

Randall Atkins - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Blanchard - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley Securities

Nathan Martin - The Benchmark Company

Curtis Woodworth - Credit Suisse

Operator

Welcome to the Ramaco Resources First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, our participants have been placed in a listen-only-mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Jeremy Sussman, Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Jeremy Sussman

Thank you. On behalf of Ramaco Resources, I'd like to welcome all of you to our first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. With me this morning is Randy Atkins, our Chairman and CEO; and Chris Blanchard, our Chief Operating Officer. Before we start, I'd like to share our normal cautionary statement. Certain items discussed on today's call constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent Ramaco's expectations concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of Ramaco's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as required by law, Ramaco does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. I'd also like to remind you that you can find a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures that we plan to discuss today in our press release, which can be viewed on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.