RPT Realty (RPT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:35 PM ETRPT Realty (RPT), RPT.PD
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Craig Benigno - Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Brian Harper - President and CEO

Michael Fitzmaurice - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Derek Johnston - Deutsche Bank

Todd Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Ravi Vaidya - Mizuho Securities

Floris Van Dijkum - Compass Point Research

Lizzy Doykan - Bank of America

Hong Zhang - JPMorgan

Tayo Okusanya - Credit Suisse

Alec Feygin - Robert W. Baird

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the RPT Realty First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Craig Benigno, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.

Craig Benigno

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for RPT's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, management would like me to inform you that certain statements made during this conference call which are not historical, may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Additionally, statements made during the call are made as of the date of this call. Listeners to any replay should understand that the passage of time by itself will diminish the quality of the statements made. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, factors and risks could cause actual results to differ from expectations. Certain of these factors are described as risk factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in our earnings release for the first quarter 2023.

Certain of these statements made on today's call also involve non-GAAP financial measures. Listeners are directed to our first quarter 2023 press

