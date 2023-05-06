Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:44 PM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)
Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ann Dai - Head of IR

Douglas Ostrover - CEO

Marc Lipschultz - Co-President

Michael Rees - Co-President

Alan Kirshenbaum - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Siegenthaler - Bank of America

Patrick Davitt - Autonomous Research

Alexander Bernstein - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello. Good morning and welcome to the Blue Owl Capital's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. During the presentation, your lines will remain on listen-only mode. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And we advise that to all parties that this conference is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Ann Dai, Head of Investor Relations for Blue Owl.

Ann Dai

Thanks, operator, and good morning to everyone. Joining me today are Doug Ostrover, our Chief Executive Officer; Marc Lipschultz and Michael Rees, our Co-Presidents; and Alan Kirshenbaum, our Chief Financial Officer. I'd like to remind our listeners that remarks made during the call may contain forward-looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that are outside the company's control.

Actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Blue Owl Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. We'd also like to remind everyone that we'll refer to non-GAAP measures on the call, which are reconciled to GAAP figures in our earnings presentation, available on the Investor Resources section of our website at blueowl.com.

Please note that nothing on this call constitutes an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to purchase, and

