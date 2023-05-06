Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

argenx SE (ARGX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 5:57 PM ETargenx SE (ARGX), ARGNF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Beth DelGiacco - Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tim Van Hauwermeiren - Chief Executive Officer

Karl Gubitz - Chief Financial Officer

Karen Massey - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Derek Archila - Wells Fargo

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America

Rajan Sharma - Goldman Sachs

Yatin Suneja - Guggenheim

Akash Tewari - Jefferies

Thomas Smith - SVB Security

Danielle Brill - Raymond James

Joel Beatty - Baird

Alex Thompson - Stifel

Allison Bratzel - Piper Sandler

Yaron Werber - Cowen

Samantha Semenkow - Citi

Myles Minter - William Blair

Niall Alexander - Deutsche Bank

Suzanne van Voorthuizen - Kempen & Company

Trevor Allred - Oppenheimer

Douglas Tsao - HCW

Joon Lee - Truist Securities

Charles Pitman - Barclays

Simon Baker - Redburn

Operator

Good morning. My name is Rob, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the call. At this time, all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I'd like to introduce Beth DelGiacco, Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. You may begin your conference.

Beth DelGiacco

Thank you, operator.

A press release was issued earlier today with our first quarter 2023 financial results and our recent business update. This can be found on our website along with the presentation for today's webcast.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you on Slide 2 that forward-looking statements may be presented during this call. These may include statements about our future expectations, clinical development, regulatory timelines, the potential success of our product candidates, financial projections and upcoming milestones. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements. argenx

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.