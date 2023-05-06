Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John McGranahan - General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Rudy Adolf - Founder and CEO

Jim Shanahan - CFO

John McGranahan

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, let me remind you that during the course of this call, we may make a number of forward-looking statements. We call your attention to the fact that Focus' results may, of course, differ from these statements. These statements are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to Focus Financial Partners and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the results of Focus to materially differ from these statements. Focus has made filings with the SEC, which lists some of the factors that may cause its results to differ materially from these statements. And finally, Focus assumes no duty and does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements. In addition, due to our pending merger with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, we will not be taking questions following Rudy and Jim's prepared remarks and will not be providing earnings guidance for the second quarter of 2023.

With that, I will turn it over to our Founder and CEO, Rudy Adolf. Rudy?

Rudy Adolf

Thanks, Rusty. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. This morning, we announced our first quarter results with $557.5 million of revenues, adjusted net income, excluding tax adjustments per share of $0.69 and tax adjustments per share of $0.20. While slightly below our expectations, our financial performance continued to reflect the resiliency of our business despite the challenging backdrop during the quarter. Our partners continue to deliver excellent service to their clients and manage their business as well, remaining agile during the quarter. Providing highly personalized, integrated advice is extremely valuable to their clients, especially during periods of volatility. According to Echelon Partners, industry M&A transaction volumes rebounded in

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.