Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Roache - Director of Investor Relations

Tom McCourt - CEO

Mike Shetzline - Chief Medical Officer

Sravan Emany - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Tim Chiang - Capital One

Boris Peaker - Cowen

Jacob Hughes - Wells Fargo Securities

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q1 2023 Investor Update Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded [Operator Instructions].

I will now turn the call over to Matt Roache, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Matt Roache

Thank you, Angela. Good morning, and thanks for joining us for our first quarter 2023 investor update. Our press release issued this morning can be found on our Web site. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. A discussion of these statements and risk factors is available on the current safe harbor statement slide as well as under the heading Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and in our future SEC filings. All forward-looking statements speak as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to update such statements. Also included are non-GAAP financial measures, which should be considered only as a supplement to and not a substitute for or superior to GAAP measures. To the extent applicable, please refer to the tables at the end of our press release for reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. During today's call, Tom McCourt, our CEO, will review our strategic priorities and provide an update on the commercial performance of LINZESS. Mike Shetzline, our Chief Medical Officer, will discuss our pipeline and Sravan Emany, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our financial results and guidance. Today's webcast includes slides. So for those of you dialing

