ITT Inc. (ITT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 6:28 PM ETITT Inc. (ITT)
ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Macaluso - Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications

Luca Savi - Chief Executive Officer and President

Emmanuel Caprais - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Scott Davis - Melius Research

Vlad Bystricky - Citigroup

Mike Halloran - Baird

Damian Karas - UBS

Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs

Matt Summerville - D.A. Davidson

Bryan Blair - Oppenheimer

Michael Anastasiou - TD Cowen

Operator

Welcome to the ITT's 2023 First Quarter Conference Call. Today is Thursday, May 4, 2023. Today's call is being recorded and will be available for a replay beginning at 12 p.m. ET [Operator Instructions].

It's now my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mark Macaluso, Vice President, Investor Relations and Global Communications. You may begin.

Mark Macaluso

Thank you, Elliot, and good morning. Joining me here this morning are Luca Savi, ITT's Chief Executive Officer and President; and Emmanuel Caprais, Chief Financial Officer. Today's call will cover ITT's financial results for the three month period ending April 1, 2023, which we announced this morning. Before we begin, please refer to Slide 2 of today's presentation where we note that today's comments will include forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to several risks and uncertainties, including those described in our 2022 annual report on Form 10-K and other recent SEC filings. Except or otherwise noted, the first quarter results we present this morning will be compared to the first quarter of 2022 and include non-GAAP financial measures. The reconciliation of such measures to the most comparable GAAP figures are detailed in our press release and in the appendix of our presentation, both of which are available on our website.

