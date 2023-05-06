Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Parkland Corporation (PKIUF) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:05 PM ETParkland Corporation (PKIUF), PKI:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Valerie Roberts - Director, IR

Bob Espey - President and CEO

Marcel Teunissen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Steve Hansen - Raymond James

Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Derek Dley - Canaccord Genuity

Vishal Shreedhar - National Bank

Michael Van Aelst - TD Cowen

Peter Sklar - BMO

Matthew Weekes - iA Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joelle, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Parkland Q1 Analyst Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Valerie Roberts, Director, Investor Relations for Parkland.

Valerie Roberts

Thank you, operator.

With me today on the call are Bob Espey, President and CEO; and Marcel Teunissen, Chief Financial Officer. This call is webcast and I encourage listeners to follow along with the supporting slides. We will go through our prepared remarks and then open it up for questions from the investment community. Please limit yourself to 1 question and a follow-up if necessary, and if you have other questions, re-enter the queue.

We would ask analysts to follow-up directly with the Investor Relations team afterwards for any detailed modeling questions. During our call today, we may make forward-looking statements related to expected future performance. These statements are based on current views and assumptions and are subject to uncertainties which are difficult to predict. These uncertainties include, but are not limited to expected operating results and industry conditions among other factors. Risk factors applicable to our business are set out in our annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. We will also be discussing non-GAAP and other financial measures, which do not have any standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. These measures are identified and defined in Parkland's

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.