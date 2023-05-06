Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:07 PM ETPlaytika Holding Corp. (PLTK)
Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tae Lee - SVP, Corporate Finance and IR

Robert Antokol - Co-Founder and CEO

Craig Abrahams - President and CFO

Nir Korczak - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Ju - Credit Suisse

Matt Cost - Morgan Stanley

Douglas Creutz - Cowen & Company

Aaron Lee - Macquarie

Eric Handler - ROTH MKM

Eric Sheridan - Goldman Sachs

Franco Granda - D.A. Davidson

Omar Dessouky - Bank of America

Operator

Welcome to the Playtika Q1 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

Now I would like to hand the conference over to our speaker today, Tae Lee, SVP of Corporate Finance, and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Tae Lee

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the First Quarter 2023 Earnings Call for Playtika Holding Corp. Joining me on the call today are Robert Antokol, Co-Founder and CEO of Playtika; and Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial Officer.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion may contain forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue and operating performance. These statements and other comments are not a guarantee of future performance, but rather are subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. These forward-looking statements apply as of today, and you should not rely on them as representing our views in the future. We undertake no obligation to update these statements after this call. For a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the SEC. We have posted an accompanying slide deck to our Investor Relations website, and we will also post our prepared remarks immediately following the call.

