Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (PBH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Q4 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Phil Terpolilli - VP, IR and Treasury

Ron Lombardi - CEO

Christine Sacco - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Susan Anderson - Canaccord Genuity

Mitchell Pinheiro - Sturdivant & Co.

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Prestige Consumer Healthcare Fiscal 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Phil Terpolilli, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please go ahead.

Phil Terpolilli

Thanks, operator, and thank you to everyone who has joined today. On the call with me are Ron Lombardi, our Chairman, President and CEO; and Christine Sacco, our CFO.

On today’s call, we’ll review our fourth quarter and fiscal ‘23 results, discuss our full year outlook for fiscal ‘24 and then take questions from analysts.

The slide presentation accompanies today’s call can be accessed by visiting prestigeconsumerhealthcare.com, clicking on the Investors link and then on today’s webcast and presentation.

Remember some of the information contained in the presentation today includes non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the nearest GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and slide presentation.

On today’s call, management will make forward-looking statements around risks and uncertainties, which are detailed in a complete safe harbor disclosure on Page 2 of the slide presentation that accompanies the call. These are important to review and contemplate.

Business environment uncertainty remains heightened due to supply chain constraints, high inflation and various geopolitical factors, which have numerous potential impacts. This means results could change at any time, and the forecasted impact of risk considerations is the best estimate based on the information available as of

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.