Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Privia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:10 PM ETPrivia Health Group, Inc. (PRVA)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Robert Borchert - SVP, Investor and Corporate Communications

Shawn Morris - CEO

Parth Mehrotra - President and COO

David Mountcastle - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - JPMorgan

A.J. Rice - Credit Suisse

Andrew Mok - UBS

Gary Taylor - Cowen

Whit Mayo - SVB

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

David Larsen - BTIG

Richard Close - Canaccord

Jamie Perse - Goldman Sachs

Joshua Raskin - Nephron Research

Brian Tanquilut - Jefferies

Adam Ron - Bank of America

Jailendra Singh - Truist

Jeff Garro - Stephens

Ryan Daniels - William Blair

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Privia Health Q1 2023 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Robert Borchert. Robert, please go ahead.

Robert Borchert

Thank you, Kyle, and good morning, everyone.

Joining me today are Shawn Morris, our Chief Executive Officer; Parth Mehrotra, President and Chief Operating Officer; and David Mountcastle, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast and be accessed from the Investor Relations section of priviahealth.com. Today's press release highlighting our financial and operating performance and the slide presentation accompanying our formal remarks are posted on the Investor Relations pages of priviahealth.com.

Following our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions. Please limit yourself to one question only and return to the queue if you have a follow-up, so we can get to as many questions as possible. The financial results reported today and in the press release are preliminary and are not final until our Form 10-Q for the first quarter ended March 1, 2023 is filed with the Securities and Exchange

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.