Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:27 PM ETUnifi, Inc. (UFI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

A.J. Eaker - VP, Finance and Treasurer

Al Carey - Executive Chairman

Eddie Ingle - CEO

Craig Creaturo - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Lebiedzinski - Sidoti& Company

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Q3 2023 Unifi Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you.

I’d now like to welcome A.J. Eaker, Vice President of Finance and Treasurer, to begin the conference. A.J., over to you.

A.J. Eaker

Thank you, Connie, and good morning, everyone. On the call today is Al Carey, Executive Chairman; Eddie Ingle, Chief Executive Officer; and Craig Creaturo, Chief Financial Officer.

During this call, management will be referencing a webcast presentation that can be found in the Investor Relations section of our website, unifi.com. Please turn to Page 2 of that slide deck for our cautionary statements. Management advises you that certain statements included in today’s call will be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Management cautions that these statements are based on current expectations, estimates and/or projections about the markets in which Unifi operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed, forecasted, or implied by these statements. You are directed to the disclosures filed with the SEC on Unifi’s Forms 10-Q and 10-K regarding various factors that may impact these results. Also, please be advised that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS, adjusted working capital and net debt may be discussed on this call.

I will now turn it over to Al Carey.

Al Carey

Thank

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.