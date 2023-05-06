Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:29 PM ETVimeo, Inc. (VMEO)
Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anjali Sud - CEO

Gillian Munson - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brian Fitzgerald - Wells Fargo

Tom Champion - Piper Sandler

William Kerr - TD Cowen

Daniel Pfeiffer - JPMorgan

David Lustberg - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, and thank you for joining Vimeo's Q1 earnings live Q&A. We're excited to be here in front of you.

Before we begin a few comments, first, this session will be recorded and available on the Vimeo Investor Relations site later today. Second, we will discuss Vimeo's outlook and future performance. These forward-looking statements typically may be preceded by words such as we expect, we believe, we anticipate or other such statements. These forward-looking views are subject to risks and uncertainties, and our actual results could differ materially from the views expressed today.

We've also provided information regarding certain key metrics and our non-GAAP financial measures, including certain forward-looking measures. These should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP measures. Additional information regarding Vimeo's financial performance, including reconciliations with comparable GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release and Vimeo's filings with the SEC as well as in supplemental information posted on the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I'll turn it over to our CEO, Anjali.

Anjali Sud

Hi, folks, and welcome to our live Q&A. Last night, we published an interactive video on our Q1 results and outlook. You check it out, there's a lot of good info in there and even a fun quiz at the end to make sure we got the most important information across.

I'm happy to say that we exited the first quarter largely on track to deliver our

