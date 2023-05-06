Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Vontier Corporation (VNT) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:34 PM ETVontier Corporation (VNT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Edelman - VP, IR

Mark Morelli - President and CEO

Anshooman Aga - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Julian Mitchell - Barclays

Nigel Coe - Wolfe Research

Guy Hardwick - Credit Suisse

Joseph Donahue - Baird

Operator

My name is Travis, and I will be your conference facilitator this morning. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Vontier Corporation's First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ryan Edelman, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Edelman, you may begin your conference.

Ryan Edelman

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our first quarter results. With me today are Mark Morelli, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Anshooman Aga, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. You'll find both our press release as well as our slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website at vontier.com. Please note that during today's call, we will present certain non-GAAP financial measures. We will also make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding events or developments that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results might differ materially from any forward-looking statements that we make today, and we do not assume any obligation to update them. Information regarding these factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available on our website and in our SEC filings.

Before I turn the call over to Mark, I

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.