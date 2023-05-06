Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Cars.com Inc. (CARS) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:41 PM ETCars.com Inc. (CARS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Q1 2023 Results Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robbin Moore-Randolph - Director, IR

Alex Vetter - CEO

Sonia Jain - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Thomas White - D.A. Davidson

Gary Prestopino - Barrington Research

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Doug Arthur - Huber Research

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Cars First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. This call is being recorded, and a live webcast and the accompanying slides can be found at investor.cars.com. An archive of the webcast will be available at Cars Investor Relations website.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Robbin Moore-Randolph, Director of Investor Relations.

Robbin Moore-Randolph

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome you to the Cars first quarter 2023 conference call.

With me this morning are Alex Vetter, CEO; and Sonia Jain, CFO. Alex will start by discussing the business highlights from our first quarter, then Sonia will discuss our financial results in greater detail, along with our 2023 outlook. We'll finish the call with Q&A.

Before I turn the call over to Alex, I'd like to draw your attention to our forward-looking statements, and the description and definition of non-GAAP financial measures, which can be found in our presentation.

We will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures today, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted operating expenses and free cash flow. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in the financial tables included with our earnings press release and in the appendix of our presentation.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information, please refer to the risk factors included in our SEC filings, including those in our most recently filed 10-K, which is available on

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.