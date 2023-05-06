Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 7:54 PM ETManitex International, Inc. (MNTX)
Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Bartolai - Investor Relations

Michael Coffey - Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Doolan - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Zabran - ROTH MKM Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Manitex First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

I would now like to turn the over to Paul Bartolai, Managing Director, Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead.

Paul Bartolai

Thank you. Welcome to Manitex International's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are CEO, Michael Coffey; and CFO, Joseph Doolan.

We issued a press release earlier today, detailing our first quarter operational and financial results, this release, together with accompanying presentation materials are publicly available in the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.manitexinternational.com.

I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements, which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control.

Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results could differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest filings with the SEC.

Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures in the press release issued earlier today and in the appendix of this presentation.

Today's call will begin with prepared remarks from CEO, Michael Coffey, who will provide a review of our recent business performance, including an update on the progress we have made on our new Elevating Excellence initiatives, followed by a financial update and outlook from our CFO, Joseph Doolan.

