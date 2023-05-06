Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 8:08 PM ETMarin Software Incorporated (MRIN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bertz – Chief Financial Officer

Chris Lien – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Marin Software First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. During the presentation, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Bob Bertz, Marin Software CFO. Please go ahead.

Bob Bertz

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Marin Software’s first quarter 2023 earnings conference call. My name is Bob Bertz. I’m Marin’s CFO. And joining me today is Chris Lien, Marin’s CEO.

By now, you should have received a copy of our earnings release, which crossed the wire a short time ago. The release can also be obtained on our website at investors.marinsoftware.com. Call participants are advised that the audio of this conference call is being recorded for playback purposes and that the recording will be made available on the Investor Relations section of our website within a few hours.

Before we begin, I’d like to note that our discussion today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These forward-looking statements include statements about our business outlook and strategy, our expectations for customer adoption and use of our MarinOne platform, historical results that may suggest trends for our business, our expectations about our ability to improve customer retention and new business bookings and to return to growth, our ability to manage our expenses and cash resources, the impact of investments in product and technology, progress on product development efforts, product capabilities, our relationships with publishers and other parties in the digital advertising

