Entering text into the input field will update the search result below

MediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2023 8:15 PM ETMediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
136.87K Followers

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call May 4, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Denise Garcia – Investor Relations

Steve Yi – Chief Executive Officer

Pat Thompson – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Graham – Canaccord

Daniel Grosslight – Citi

Ben Hendrix – RBC Capital Markets

Tommy McJoynt – KBW

Operator

Hello, my name is Chris, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I’d like to welcome everyone to the MediaAlpha Q1 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. Denise Garcia, Investor Relations. You may begin.

Denise Garcia

Thank you, Chris. After the market closed today, MediaAlpha issued a press release and shareholder letter announcing results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. These documents are available in the Investors section of our website, and we will be referring to them on this call.

Our discussion today will include forward-looking statements about our business and our outlook for future financial results, including our financial guidance for the second quarter of 2023, which are based on assumptions, forecasts, expectations and information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause future results or events to differ materially from those reflected in those statements.

Please refer to the company’s SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for a fuller explanation of those risks and uncertainties and the limits applicable to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of today, May 4, 2023, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update them.

In addition, on today’s call, we will be referring to certain actual

Recommended For You

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.